LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $16.06. LendingClub shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 30,698 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

