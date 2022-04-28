Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.67

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 166492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

The stock has a market cap of $614.76 million, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

