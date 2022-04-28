Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $276.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

