Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $137,552.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00258714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001365 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

