Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 15,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,773,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
LILM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
