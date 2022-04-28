Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 15,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,773,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

LILM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $15,799,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $8,647,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $5,159,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

