Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 72.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.65 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

