Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Gap Up to $128.35

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.35, but opened at $135.55. Lincoln Electric shares last traded at $134.57, with a volume of 1,368 shares.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.