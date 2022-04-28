Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Trading Up 5%

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 215,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 26,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Lingo Media (CVE:LM)

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

