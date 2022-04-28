Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Trading Up 5%

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 215,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 26,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
About Lingo Media (CVE:LM)
