Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $868.25 million during the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

