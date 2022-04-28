Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $225.78

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $225.78 and last traded at $226.45, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $2,256,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

