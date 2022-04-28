LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Buys 25,000 Shares

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,266.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 531,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. LiveOne, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.74.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

