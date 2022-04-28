LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 58,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.