LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.
Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 58,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.