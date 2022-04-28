Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.78) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,140. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

