loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.02

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 2490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.