Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $444.98 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

