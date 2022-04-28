Locus Chain (LOCUS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $153.17 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00031730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00101068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

