LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

