Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 59,232 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Get Luby's alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luby’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Luby’s by 119.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Luby’s by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.