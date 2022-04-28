Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 59,232 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.
Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)
Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.
