Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.45.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,326. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.25.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.