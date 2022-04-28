Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 6,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 47,355 shares.The stock last traded at $13.38 and had previously closed at $13.50.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $699.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

