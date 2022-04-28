LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.37. 39,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,510. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

