M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

M.D.C. stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

