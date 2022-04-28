MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.72 EPS.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 1,196,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

