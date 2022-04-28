MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

