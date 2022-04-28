Man Group (MNGPF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Man Group (OTCMKTS: MNGPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 255 ($3.25).

4/22/2022 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 295 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($3.82).

4/20/2022 – Man Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/11/2022 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.44).

4/8/2022 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.76).

3/29/2022 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 277 ($3.53) to GBX 301 ($3.84).

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.86 on Wednesday. Man Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

