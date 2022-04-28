Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Acquires £12,600 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($16,059.14).

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 380 ($4.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £153.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.50. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 380 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 638 ($8.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.98%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

