Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Down 77.3% in April

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS MNDJF traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,677. Mandalay Resources has a 52 week low of 1.43 and a 52 week high of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.51.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

