Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

MANH traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $132.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

