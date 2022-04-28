Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.
MANH traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $132.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98.
MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
