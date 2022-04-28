Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.27 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $130.23. 6,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,952. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

