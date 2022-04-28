ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 399,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.