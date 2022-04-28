Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.60.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.63 on Thursday, reaching C$28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$24.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.60.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.