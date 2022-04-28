MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Position Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 112,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

