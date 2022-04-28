MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $36.24

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $39.44. MarineMax shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 978 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $817.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

