MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $316.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $332.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $261.27 on Monday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.69 and a 200 day moving average of $363.93.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

