Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $334,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

