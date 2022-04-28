Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.14

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 5272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

