Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.