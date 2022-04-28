Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Position Increased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Masonite International comprises approximately 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Masonite International worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Masonite International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOOR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 173,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

