MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 6,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.