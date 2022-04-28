Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% (implying $5.9-6.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion.Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to >$1.90 EPS.

Mattel stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,328. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

