MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 10242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

