MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Up to $43.99

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.99, but opened at $51.75. MaxLinear shares last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 7,427 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.