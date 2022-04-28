McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $101.95 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

