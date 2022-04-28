McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of McKesson worth $27,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.16. 10,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.53. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

