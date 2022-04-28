MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 10225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

