Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,767. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.