Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 33,764 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
