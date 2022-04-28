Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 523 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

