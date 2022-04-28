Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $333.03. 6,887,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,195. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.57 and a 200 day moving average of $349.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

