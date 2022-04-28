Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $91,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.64. 1,438,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.10.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

